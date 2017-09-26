Greenwich students invited to contribute to time capsule

The Greenwich Historical Society invites students to contribute to the cultural legacy of the Town by submitting creative content for a time capsule that will become part of the cornerstone of its newly constructed museum and archive building. Affectionately named Elizabeth for Greenwich’s founding mother Elizabeth Feake, the capsule will be installed at a public event on Nov. 4.

To enter the competition, students prepare a short essay or artwork on 8.5″ x 11″ paper that describes their hopes, dreams, and predictions for what Greenwich will be like in 50 years when Elizabeth will be opened. The top three submissions will be published in Greenwich Magazine. Two runners up will receive a family membership to the Greenwich Historical Society. Greenwich Magazine is polling residents on what other items should be included in the time capsule. Residents can submit ideas by visiting greenwichmag.com/timecapsule.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to mobilize children and teens in creating a heartfelt narrative that will provide valuable connections for the future,” said Debra Mecky, executive director of the Greenwich Historical Society. “Our society is changing so fast that a time capsule has renewed meaning for communicating our identity and lifestyle. Fifty years ago students didn’t have access to computers, cell phones, or even cable TV. It’s almost certain that most of the electronic devices and social networking platforms they use today will be just as obsolete and possibly unrecognizable to students 50 years from now.”

How to participate:

Students in Greenwich elementary, middle, and high schools enter by preparing a brief essay (1-2 paragraphs) or artwork on 8.5 x 11″ paper that reflects their hopes, dreams, and predictions for the Town in the year 2067.

Submissions should include the student’s full name, age, and school. By submitting an essay or drawing, students and parents acknowledge that the Greenwich Historical Society has rights to use it in social media, public relations, and for other promotional purposes, and that those rights can be transferred to third party media.

Submissions should be emailed to [email protected] or sent via mail to Time Capsule, Greenwich Historical Society, 39 Strickland Road, Cos Cob, CT 06807 .

All entries must be received by Oct. 27 for consideration to be inserted into the capsule along with other items that will offer a glimpse into what life was like in Greenwich in 2017.

According to Bobby Walker, Jr., CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Greenwich, the initiative is ideally suited to students. “It will help future generations to better understand the culture and values that are shaping their lives today. We’re thrilled to support this educational venture, which we’re confident will be embraced by our members and Greenwich students of all ages.”

Dedication ceremony Nov. 4

Elizabeth will be installed on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. in a public ceremony at the newly constructed museum and archive building at 47 Strickland Road. All participating students and their families, Historical Society members and supporters, and all Greenwich residents are invited to attend.