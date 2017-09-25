Greenwich Post

Community Service Awards Ceremony slated

By Greenwich Post on September 25, 2017

The 2018 Community Service Awards Ceremony will be held on March 13, at 5 p.m., at Greenwich High School — Performing Arts Center.

