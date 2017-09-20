Art exhibit: The Emotional Life of Flowers

A solo exhibit of images of flowers by artist, photographer and former newspaper columnist, Lee Paine will be on exhibit from Oct. 2-27, at the Gallery of the Garden Education Center of Greenwich.

The photography will be on display during this year’s Dahlia Society’s 10th annual Dazzling Dahlias Show which takes place Oct. 7-8, and may be viewed daily during the month of October from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, Paine will present Artist’s Talks: “Expressing Emotions with Flowers” at 2:45 p.m.; and “Photographing Flowers with Cell Phone Cameras” at 3:45 p.m.