Firefighters respond to fire on Indian Field Road

On Wednesday, Sept. 20 at about 10:50 a.m. Greenwich Public Safety Dispatch assigned Greenwich Fire Engines 2 and Engine 1 to a residential automatic fire alarm activation on Indian Field Road in the Cos Cob section of Town.

Upon arrival Greenwich FD Engine 2 reported heavy smoke throughout the structure and requested additional units as they began to force entry to search for occupants. While conducting the primary search in heavy smoke conditions the members of Engine 2 located and successfully rescued a canine that was in a crate in the structure.

Engine 1 located the fire in the basement of the structure and began extinguishment. The additional responding units began secondary searches and ventilated the building.

There were no injuries at the fire and fire damage was limited to the area of origin with smoke damage throughout the structure. The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Division.

In all about 30 GFD members responded to the incident along with six pieces of fire apparatus.