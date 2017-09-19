Greenwich United Way seeks volunteers for Community Investment Process

Greenwich United Way will launch their 2017-18 Community Investment Process (CIP) later this month. This year, the application process will be open to all human services agencies serving Greenwich residents. In addition, Greenwich United Way is planning to conduct two grant award cycles, similar to the 2016/17 year. Funding will commence Feb. 1, 2018, through Jan 31, 2019.

The priority areas for this grant cycle are Mental Health: Children/Families and Substance Abuse; Youth: Early Childhood Development and Achievement Gap; and Self-Sufficiency: Food Insecurity and Financial Stability. In a letter to past Community Investment Process volunteers, Greenwich United Way CEO, David Rabin, wrote, “Our Community Investment Process task force has continued making improvements to our process. Like any process, it needs to evolve to meet the goals it is targeted to achieve. We are changing from the larger groups you remember from last year to teams of two (for agency visits, application review, etc.). Of course, we will offer several orientation sessions at different convenient times later in September to bring you up to speed on other improvements to the process. This is one of the most rewarding and fulfilling volunteer roles you can do for your community.”

Each year, volunteers serving on the Community Investment Process committee review grant applications from human services agencies that serve Greenwich residents. The process involves reviewing grant proposals from local agencies and visiting program sites. Following this intensive dive into the financials, applications and other data, trained volunteers use their knowledge and expertise to recommend funding to the Greenwich United Way Board of Directors. The Community Investment Process is guided by the research of local needs as published in Greenwich United Way Needs Assessment Report and Executive Summary.

Greenwich United Way CEO, David Rabin, Greenwich United Way Board Chair, Karen Keegan, and Greenwich United Way Program Manager, Joanne Delone, will lead the volunteer orientation and training later this month. All volunteers are required to attend one session. Dates are as follows: Wednesday, Sept 20, 4-5:30 p.m. and Friday, Sept 22, 8:30-10 a.m.

For more information or to volunteer to be involved in the Community Investment Process, contact Program Manager, Joanne Delone, 203-869-2221 or [email protected]