Bruce Museum holds Outdoor Arts Festival

The Bruce Museum’s 36th annual Outdoor Arts Festival will be held rain or shine on Columbus Day weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7 and 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Museum grounds.

More than 85 new and returning artists from across the country will showcase their work. The juried works include painting on canvas, board and paper, mixed media in 2D and 3D, drawings and graphics, including digital media, sculpture and photography. Artists are on hand to discuss their pieces and process, and several be painting live or offering demonstrations throughout the weekend. All works are available for purchase. In addition, the event features lunch menu offerings and free art activities for children.

“What makes this show so special is the caliber of the exhibitors,” said Festival organizer Sue Brown Gordon. “These are award winners from the top shows in the country. They choose the Bruce Museum due to its ‘originals only’ policy. Many artists only visit this area once a year to show their work on the East Coast.

‘It is a gorgeous setting for an outdoor art festival, nestled around the grounds and perfectly complementing the Museum’s indoor exhibits,” Gordon added.

Festival admission of $10 includes admission to the Bruce Museum galleries, spotlighting the new exhibition In the Limelight: Toulouse-Lautrec Portraits from the Herakleidon Museum, as well as the shows on George Wharton Edwards (1859-1950): Illustrator, Painter, Writer and Nikon Small World. Admission is free to members and children under 5-years-old. Visitors will be able to join the Bruce Museum at the entrance to receive instant free admission and many discounts both at the Festival — many exhibitors offer discounts for Bruce Museum members — and in the Museum Store.

For a complete listing of this year’s exhibitors, visit “Festivals” at brucemuseum.org.

The Bruce Museum is located at One Museum Drive in Greenwich. For more information, call the Bruce Museum at 203-869-0376 or visit brucemuseum.org.