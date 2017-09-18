Hurricane Jose may produce flooding and high winds

Due to the potential inclement weather moving into the lower Fairfield County area in the next 48 hours as a result of Hurricane Jose, there is a possibility that tropical storm-like conditions will bring heavy rains, local flooding and possible power outages. Greenwich residents are advised to keep the phone numbers listed below handy, listen to local news radio (WGCH 1490AM) and utilize information from the Town’s website at greenwichct.org. The Town may also send a recorded message to your home through the new emergency information system.

Important phone numbers

Greenwich Emergency Disaster Phone Number — 866-245-4260; this number is in service only during emergencies. If called, you will hear a recorded message.

To report only emergencies — For all police, fire and EMS emergencies, dial 911.

Suggested items

Emergency supplies

Candles, flashlights and battery-powered radios

First Aid items: bandages, blankets, First Aid handbook and all special medicines

A supply of nonperishable goods that require no cooking or refrigeration and a can opener

A minimum of one-gallon of water per person a day

Materials such as wire, rope, chlorine disinfectant, fire extinguishers, extra blankets, lumber and sandbags

Storm conditions

Power outages

Storm conditions can bring high winds, heavy rain, flooding and power outages when storm watches/warnings are in effect, stay tuned to the radio (local radio WGCH 1490 AM) or television Channel 12 for official bulletins. Keep a battery-powered radio handy, stay indoors, travel only if necessary. Motor vehicles should be kept off the street so emergency response crews can access the area to clear trees, service wires and respond to medical emergencies.

Power outages can pose health hazards.

During power outages:

Unplug your appliances

Generators should be used with caution. Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions and never operate a generator indoors. Do not supply generator power to your home’s main line as you may injure a utility employee. Be aware of pooled water at all times.

Conserve fuel and water. A few large containers can be filled with warm water for an emergency supply.

Observe health precautions when issued

Do not use charcoal grills indoors or gas stoves as a source of heat. Either one can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Fireplaces may be used as long as they are properly vented

Keep your refrigerator and freezer doors closed. When anticipating a power failure, set refrigerator and freezer temperatures to a colder setting to build up a cooling reserve. With the door closed, fully stacked freezers will keep for two days, while half full freezers will keep food for one day. Dry ice can be used safely in freezers; however, gloves must be worn in handling and proceed as recommended.

All thawed food may be cooked if maintained below 45 o , otherwise it should be discarded. It is not recommended to refreeze any food once it has thawed.

Refrigerated food, especially perishable items such as eggs, milk, fish, meat and poultry, should be maintained at 45 o , or below. Foods should be cooked or discarded after three hours of not being maintained at proper temperatures. All stuffed meats and poultry should be discarded. Any doubt concerning food items, discard or contact the Division of Environmental Health at 622-7838, to discuss certain situations.

Flooding

During a storm, flood waters may enter your home or flood your property.

If your home or workplace is flooding, turn off the furnace and the gas valve at the appliance. Do not handle energized electrical equipment in wet areas. If meter goes under water, shut off the gas valves and all appliances. Be sure to have the electrical system thoroughly checked and repaired before use. Additional information can be obtained by calling Connecticut Natural Gas at 203-869‑6900.

Never try to cross a flooded area on foot. The water may be unsanitary and any fast running water could sweep you away.

If you are in a car, avoid driving through floodwaters. Fast water could sweep your car away. However, if you are caught in fast rising waters and your vehicle stalls, leave the car.

Private wells that have been flooded must be disinfected before use. It is important to wait until flood waters have receded to the point where waste disposal and septic systems can operate normally. A well drilling company can arrange this service – drink bottled water in the meantime.

Wait until flood waters are below basement level before trying to drain or pump the basement.

Never allow children to play in flood waters. Clean all toys and equipment with a disinfectant or discard them after contamination with flood waters.

All clothing, curtains, bedding, etc. should be washed with hot, soapy water, then bleached if possible. Furniture and floors may be rinsed with clean water after washing with soap and water; disinfect if possible.

Do not handle electrical equipment in wet areas

Wear protective clothing while cleaning up debris

All food items exposed to flood waters should be discarded. Cans and conventional jars free of rust or dents must be washed and sanitized before they are opened. If you are in doubt, throw it out rather than risk disease.

Cooperate with local officials

Local non-emergency phone numbers: