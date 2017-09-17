Tropical Storm Watch in effect for southern Connecticut

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Long Island, southern Westchester, and coastal and southeast Connecticut, according to the National Weather Service at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17.

Hurricane Jose was about 650 miles south-southeast of New York City and due east of South Carolina. The Weather service predicts that Hurricane Jose will track northward through the western Atlantic waters through mid-week, passing to the southeast of the watch area late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The hurricane will be close enough to to bring potential impacts of tropical storm force winds, coastal flooding, and heavy rainfall. The best chance for tropical storm force winds and heavy rain will be across eastern Long Island and southeast Connecticut. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is also expected with water levels of 1 to 2 feel above ground level possible.

The lastest forecast for southern Fairfield County as of Sunday evening is:

Monday Isolated showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Showers likely. Cloudy, with a steady temperature around 68. Northeast wind 15 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 22 mph.

Wednesday A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.