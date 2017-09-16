Winds, rain from Jose possible here Tuesday / Wednesday

There is a chance for strong gusty winds and heavy rain in Fairfield County Tuesday into Wednesday next week related to Hurricane Jose, which is in the Atlantic Ocean headed north toward Bermuda.

Jose, with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph as of Saturday 8 a.m., is forecasted to lift north towards Long Island through early next week, according to the National Weather Service. The exact strength and track of the storm remain uncertain, though the area of possible impact includes Fairfield County.

The forecast from the National Weather Service:

Saturday, Sept. 16

Isolated showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming east around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday night

Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light east wind.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. East wind 6 to 9 mph.

Monday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Tuesday

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Tuesday Night

Tropical storm conditions possible. A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.