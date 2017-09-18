Twins Judy & Joy: Healthy take on Mom’s chocolate pudding

There is nothing better than a bowl of thick, rich, silky chocolate pudding. It is an absolute favorite dessert of our Mom. She often tells us of the homemade puddings her mother would make for the family and how she would beat the mixture until thick and shiny over and over and all by hand!

But what if we could enjoy the same rich flavor and texture without the all the fat from the cream and sugar? What if we told you it was chia seeds? What the heck is a chia seed?? It is a tiny black seed the size of a poppy seed but when combined with a liquid the chia seed triples in size and become gelatinous almost like a tapioca.

WebMD reports “the tiny black and white seeds are an energy booster. Chia seeds are a concentrated food containing healthy omega-3 fatty acids, carbohydrates, protein, fiber, antioxidants and calcium.”

A couple years ago Judy and I studied for our certificate in health & wellness and also a certificate in Raw Foods, with the Raw Food Institute in Simsbury. We’ve been excited to test and create recipes with all these new ingredients and like sharing them with all of you. We absolutely love this recipe we have chosen for you today. Just give it a try!

Chocolate Chia Seed Pudding

1 1/2 cups vanilla rice or almond milk

1/3 cup chia seeds

scant 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

2 Tbsp maple syrup

1/4 tsp sea salt

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

mini chocolate chips or cacao chips, optional

strawberries – garnish

Instructions

Add all ingredients except sweetener to a mixing bowl and whisk vigorously. Let rest covered in the fridge overnight or at least 3-5 hours (or until it’s achieved a pudding-like consistency). Leftovers keep covered in the fridge for 2-3 days, though best when fresh. Garnish with your favorite topping.