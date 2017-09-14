Make-A-Wish Connecticut holds Wish Night Nov. 4

For more than a decade, Make-A-Wish Connecticut’s Celebrating Wishes Ball has been a fall fixture at the Greenwich Country Club. This year, the event returns on Saturday, Nov. 4 with a fresh look and a new name, Wish Night. Reimagined with a travel theme that highlights far-flung wish destinations, guests may choose to upgrade their adventure by purchasing multi-stop ticket packages, including access to an exclusive Patron Party cocktail event and VIP After Party.

“There’s only one way to describe this year’s event: high octane,” said Robert Valle, Wish Night Committee member and professional event planner. “Bold colors and rich metallics will bring a fun, modern edge to the old-world elegance of the Greenwich Country Club.” Event Co-Chairs Brooke Bohnsack, Gina Filippelli, Sharon Plater, and Julie Rivard are keeping much of this year’s surprises under wraps, but one special feature is front and center: the chance to win 250,000 TrueBlue Rewards Points courtesy of JetBlue. “This very generous donation of airline miles for our Wish Night prize drawing will go a long way toward helping us raise the funds we need to reach our goal of granting more than 250 wishes this year,” said Pam Keough, Make-A-Wish Connecticut president and CEO.

The stars of Wish Night are the wish kids who come to tell their stories. Make-A-Wish Connecticut has granted the wishes of nearly 3,000 children with life-threatening medical conditions since its inception in 1986. This year’s event will include special appearances by kids who’ve traveled to exotic locales such as South Africa, Dubai, and the Galapagos Islands. Wish kid Maddie’s trip to Iceland will take center stage, including an exhibition of her photographs at the Wish Night Patron Party in September, and a video and live appearance at Wish Night.

Wish Night will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Greenwich Country Club in Greenwich. Top-tier tickets for Wish Night are on sale now and may be purchased by visiting ct.wish.org/wishnight. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

For more information about Make-A-Wish Connecticut, visit ct.wish.org, or join Make-A-Wish on Facebook (search Make-A-Wish Connecticut) and follow them on Twitter and Instagram (@MakeAWishCT).