Gas Studio School presents Plein Air Painting in the backcountry with Dmitri Wright Saturday and Sunday, Sept.23-24, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Audubon Center in Greenwich.

Capture the changing color and light of the Audubon Center landscape through plein air painting.

To enroll, call the Greenwich Art Society, 203-629-1553.

Information: greenwichartsociety.org.