Whole Foods shares 5% Day with Boys & Girls Club

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greenwich, Milford, Ridgefield, Stamford, and Wakeman are partnering with Whole Foods Market as the recipient of a Whole Foods Market “5% Day” in Southwestern Connecticut. The community giving day is next week, Thursday, Sept. 21, and 5% of the entire day’s net sales from the Greenwich, Westport, Darien, Milford, Fairfield and Danbury Whole Foods Market stores will be donated to their respective Clubs.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Whole Foods Market again for this special 5% day again! Whole Foods Market partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs in Greenwich back in 2015 and did a tremendous job raising awareness and financial support for our Club,” said Bobby Walker, Jr. CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich.

Proceeds from this event will go towards supporting Triple Play programming within each of these Boys & Girls Clubs. Triple Play programming is a game plan for the mind, body, and soul. This dynamic wellness program demonstrates how eating right, keeping fit and forming positive relationships add up to a healthy lifestyle.

Whole Foods Markets are open daily. For specific times, directions, or more information visit wholefoodsmarkets.com.

For information about Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich, visit bgcg.org, email [email protected] or call 203-869-3224.