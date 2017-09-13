Chabad of Greenwich announces High Holiday Services

The Rabbis, staff and other leadership at Chabad of Greenwich have announced its synagogue’s doors are open to the public for free seating at the annual High Holiday Services at Carmel Academy, at 270 Lake Avenue in Greenwich.

This year’s High Holidays will see an expansion in programming for adults and children of all ages. Tickets, reservations and donations are not necessary to attend, but participation in the Membership Drive is appreciated to sustain the Synagogue.

“At Chabad, we celebrate the high holidays in a warm and family-friendly atmosphere, with programming for all ages,” said Chabad Rabbi Yossi Deren. “Our services are accessible to both beginner and advanced, and we keep tots engaged to allow parents to attend services separately if they so choose.”

Services for Rosh Hashana — the Jewish New Year — begin Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 6:45 p.m.. with a family service, and continue Thursday and Friday, Sept. 21-22, each day with an 11 a.m. family service & CTeen program and a noon CTeen Jr. program, and Tashlich at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 21. Kol Nidrei, the opening prayer of Yom Kippur — the Jewish Day of Atonement — begins with a 6:30 p.m. family service on Friday, Sept. 29, and services continue the next day with family services at 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., ending with a shofar blowing and a break-fast for all.

For the full holiday schedule, visit chabadgreenwich.org and click on “Upcoming Events” and “High Holiday Schedule.”