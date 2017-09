The results of the Republican Primary for Board of Estimate and Taxation

(Listed in order as they appeared on ballot.)

**Bill Drake 1051

**Andy Duus 1150

**Karen Fassuliotis 1061

**Debra Hess 1324

**Michael Mason 1240

Nancy Weissler 1017

**Leslie Tarkington 1112

The winners have been denoted with a double asterisk **

All results are preliminary until verified by the Town Clerk.