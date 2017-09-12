Greenwich Post

Greenwich Library hosts AuthorsLive in September

By Greenwich Post on September 12, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News · 0 Comments

AuthorsLive at the GreenwichLibrary presents Jonathan Lethem, author of A Gambler’s Anatomy on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m.; and New York Times bestselling author Andrew Gross on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m., in the Library Meeting Room.

[email protected] is made possible through the support of the Greenwich Library Board of Trustees and contributions by donors. Books will be available for purchase and signing through Diane’s Books. This series is open to all at no charge. Meeting Room doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Marianne Weill at 203-622-7933, email [email protected] or visit greenwichlibrary.org/authorslive.

Jonathan Lethem —Photo by Jerry Schatzberg

Andrew Gross —Lynn Gross photo.

