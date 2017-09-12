Junior League of Greenwich holds open house

The Junior League of Greenwich will host an open house for prospective members on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m., 231 East Putnam Avenue, Greenwich.

The Junior League of Greenwich is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained individuals. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.

For more information or to join the Junior League of Greenwich, contact the JLG Office at 203-869-1979 or visit jlgreenwich.org.