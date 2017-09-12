Santiago appointed adult and continuing education coordinator

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jill Gildea announces the appointment of Braulio Santiago as the district’s adult and continuing education coordinator, effective Sept. 13. Braulio brings more than 40 years of education and administration experience at both the primary and secondary levels with him to Greenwich. He said, ” I am looking forward to working with the community to expand and offer adult education classes that meet their interests and needs. Learning is a lifelong adventure.”

Deputy Superintendent Dr. Ann Carabillo said, “The interview committee was unanimous in its recommendation for Santiago to lead our continuing education program. He will bring a new perspective based on his extensive experience with teaching and learning. He has been a teacher, building principal, coordinator of adult education, leadership coach, executive coach and director of education. He has been commended for his drive and ability to collaboratively develop solutions with teams and focus on the individual learner. We are excited by the vivacity Braulio will bring to the adult education and continuing education programs.

The adult and continuing education coordinator performs professional management work directing, planning and overseeing the adult and continuing education programs for the Greenwich Board of Education. This includes developing, promoting, implementing, monitoring, reporting, and maintaining fiscal accountability for all mandated and enrichment instructional programs offered by the adult and continuing education Programs on behalf of the Greenwich community. Administrative candidates are selected after a comprehensive search and appointment process, which includes widespread recruitment efforts, multiple interviews, and extensive reference and background checks.

Bio Brief: Braulio Santiago

Santiago began his career as a Spanish teacher with the Berlin Public Schools before serving as an elementary school principal within the New Britain Public Schools for 28 years. During his tenure, he was recognized as the Connecticut Multicultural Educator of the Year, Principal of the Year for the New Britain School District, Administrator of the Year for the New Britain School District, and Mentor of the Year for the New Britain School District. He has held Adult and Continuing Education positions within the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and Eastern Connecticut State University systems.

Santiago received a Bachelor of Science degree in Spanish with a minor in political science from Central Connecticut State University (CCSU), New Britain, CT in 1976; a Master of Science degree in Spanish literature, also from CCSU in 1982; and a Sixth Year Professional Diploma in administration/supervision from University of Connecticut, Storrs, CT, in 1986.