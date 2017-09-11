YWCA Greenwich holds Fabulous Family Fair

On Saturday, Sept. 9, YWCA Greenwich kicked off the fall season with its annual Fabulous Family Fair. More than 500 people, including mothers, fathers, grandparents and children, came out to enjoy all YWCA Greenwich has to offer.

The gymnasium was full of children. The batting cage was a hit, as was the gymnastics equipment and bouncy castle. “The YWCA is the only facility in town with a batting cage,” said Kyle Wirtz, YWCA director of Health & Fitness, “and our coaches do a great job of training kids interested in softball and baseball.”

Future NBA stars also were active on the basketball court. Children took dance lessons with ballet instructor, Kendall Moran and new instructor Emilie Isadore. On the main level, there was face painting, tattoo stickers, jewelry making and other arts and crafts. Counselors from YWCA’s Domestic Abuse Services were also on hand to help children make stress balls.

At the pool, instructors were giving swim lessons. “The YWCA is a great place to learn how to swim,” said Bruce Semer, YWCA director of Aquatics, “and for children serious about the sport, our coaches know how to train clients for competitive swimming.”

Outside of the building was also full with activities. There were little ones at the playground. The YWCA’s new tennis instructor, Hugh Underhill, was giving tennis lessons on the court. A second bouncy castle also was outside, and the water balloon toss was a great success.

Chicken Joe’s food truck was on hand to feed the crowd, along with Phil and Tom’s ice cream truck. Jolie’s Gotique also was there for the fashionistas.

“YWCA Greenwich is open seven days a week, and new programming — from education to aquatics and health and fitness — is kicking off now,” said Michelle Pennino, YWCA director of Member Services. “Today’s event was our way of giving back to the community by welcoming everyone to come and experience all that the YWCA has to offer.”