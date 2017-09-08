Elliott appointed humanities program coordinator

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jill Gildea announces the appointment of Lori A. Elliott as the District’s humanities program coordinator, effective Sept. 11, 2017. Elliott is relocating from Arizona, where she held the position of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Coordinator and eSchool Evaluator for the Deer Valley Unified School District in Phoenix. Certified in both English language arts and English as a second language, she has had extensive experience particularly at the secondary level, as a teacher, coach and administrator.

Assistant Superintendent Irene Parisi said, “The interview committee was unanimous in its recommendation for Lori Elliot as the humanities program coordinator. She will bring a new perspective based on her extensive work with schools and teachers on closing the achievement gap and developing learner centered opportunities and goals. She has been lauded for her incredible drive and her ability to collaboratively develop solutions and focus on the individual child. We are excited by the energy Lori will bring to the program coordinator team.”

The humanities program coordinator is responsible for the development of curriculum, instructional practices and professional learning for the English language arts, reading and social studies programs. Administrative candidates are selected after a comprehensive search and appointment process, which includes widespread recruitment efforts, multiple interviews, and extensive reference and background checks.

Bio Brief: Lori A. Elliott

Certified in both English language arts and English as a second language, Elliott has had extensive experience particularly at the secondary level, as a teacher, coach and administrator. From 2006 to 2013, she worked for the Richardson Independent School District, Dallas, TX, first as a reading teacher and interventionist for Parkhill Junior High School, and later as a Literacy Coach for the District. She became the Secondary English Language Arts and Reading Coordinator for the Garland Independent School District in Garland, TX in 2013. After two years in this role, she moved to Region 10 Education Service center as the Coach and Literacy Consultant for Write for Texas and in 2016 became the Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Coordinator and eSchool Evaluator for the Deer Valley Unified School District in Phoenix, AZ.

Elliott received a bachelor of arts degree in English, graduating Cum Laude, from University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, TX in 2004; a master of education degree in English as a second language and English language arts and reading from Southern Methodist University, Dallas, TX in 2011; and anticipates a doctor of education degree in curriculum and instruction from Texas A&M University, College Station, TX in 2018.