Greenwich United Way seeks community investment process volunteers

Greenwich United Way will launch the 2017-18 Community Investment Process (CIP) later this month and currently has volunteer opportunities available for Greenwich residents.

Each year, volunteers serving on the Community Investment Process Committee review grant applications from human services agencies that serve Greenwich residents. The process involves reviewing grant-proposals from local agencies and visiting program sites. Following this intensive dive into the community, trained volunteers use their knowledge and expertise to help determine the most effective uses for Greenwich United Way funds. The Community Investment Process volunteers are guided by the research of local needs as published in Greenwich United Way Needs Assessment Report and Executive Summary.

Last year’s Community Investment Process Panel Leaders, Donna Byrnes, Lori Jackson, and Marcus Zavattaro, wrote in a Letter to the Editor, “It is important to understand that making a donation to the Greenwich United Way isn’t the only way Greenwich residents can contribute. By becoming a volunteer you are given the opportunity to directly shadow the experiences of others in our community: those who help and those who receive help. Many Community Investment Process volunteers say that their experience consistently proves to be both challenging and rewarding. As volunteers we find ourselves discovering something new each year about the agencies serving our community, the passionate and talented people who work at these agencies and the enrichment which they provide to those they serve. Our job researching and evaluating them is not simply because we strive to put Greenwich United Way funds to work in a meaningful way across so many deserving organizations. We encourage others to participate and to experience how significant the Greenwich United Way is in support of these agencies. As a volunteer, you are guaranteed to discover something you never knew existed in our town.”

Community Investment Process volunteer training sessions will take place at the Greenwich United Way office, 500 West Putnam Avenue, Suite 415, Greenwich. Greenwich United Way CEO, David Rabin, Greenwich United Way Board Chair, Karen Keegan, and Greenwich United Way Program Manager, Joanne Delone, will lead the orientation and training. Dates are: Monday, Sept 18, 8:30-10 a.m.; Wednesday, Sept 20, 4-5:30 p.m. and Friday, Sept 22, 8:30-10 a.m. For more information contact Program Manager, Joanne Delone, by calling 203-869-2221 or email [email protected]