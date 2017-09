The Art Society of Old Greenwich will hold their 66th annual Sidewalk Show and Sale on Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday Sept. 10, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., on Sound Beach Avenue, in downtown Old Greenwich.

Racks displaying oil, acrylic, pastel, watercolor, photography and mixed media plus sculpture and young people’s art and tables with postcards, matted art and notecards will be available for viewing.