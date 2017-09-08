JFS offers support groups

Jewish Family Services of Greenwich (JFS), One Holly Hill Lane, Greenwich offers the following support groups.

To register, contact Lisa Smith, LCSW at 203-622-1881 or [email protected]

Motherless Daughters

This group is for women of all ages to experience a safe and supportive space to share their feelings and experiences after the loss of a mother. This is a place for motherless daughters and motherless mothers to support each other and no longer feel alone in their loss. Every other Wednesday from 11:3-12.30 p.m. beginning Oct. 4.

Parents of LGBTQ

Unsure how to chart the new waters of your child’s identity? Learn how to help them and yourself to build mutual understanding.

Ongoing — Wednesdays, noon-1 p.m.

For Empty Nesters

After the last child leaves for college, parents often find themselves with a unique opportunity to reinvent themselves. But it is not always so simple. It can be challenging to find other ways to occupy their newly free time. And it‘s sometimes difficult to reconnect with their spouse, let alone developing a new kind of relationship with their child But perhaps what is most problematic is the lack of sympathy from people who believe that parents should be happy when their children leave home. Tuesdays, beginning Sept. 26, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Fractured Families, Healing Hearts

This group is designed to give participants an opportunity to talk about strained family relationships – whether it is with a parent, a sibling, a grandparent, a son or a daughter. These relationships, when stressed or tense, are so painful to endure because family means so much to us. If you cut the ties, or someone in your family has cut you off – this group will help you explore your issues of grief, anger, regret and forgiveness in a safe environment with other people who understand. Ongoing — Tuesdays, 1-2 p.m.