Greenwich Reads Together 2017 program lineup

The Steering Committee for Greenwich Reads Together 2017 has released the program lineup for this year’s book, News of the World by Paulette Jiles. Greenwich Reads Together is supported by Lead Sponsor, Friends of Greenwich Library. The Essay Contest is sponsored by Greenwich Rotary Club.

The Greenwich community will have the opportunity to engage in a wide variety of activities centered on the novel’s major themes. The book is a moving work of historical fiction, a skillful imagining of the American west by an author and poet who has repeatedly lent her rich, lyrical voice to the post-Civil War era. In addition, ten adult, children, and teen book discussions will be held across Greenwich throughout the month of October.

Greenwich Reads Together is a community-wide reading experience that engages all of Greenwich in exploring a single book. Programs are open to all, except where noted. Reading News of the World is encouraged, but not necessary to attend. The book is available in multiple formats from the Library or can be purchased from Diane’s Books.

Visit www.greenwichreadstogether.org for a complete list of more than 20 community programs, links to author interviews, book discussion guides, and reviews.

Author Talk: Paulette Jiles

Tuesday, November 14, 7 PM

Novelist, poet, and memoirist Paulette Jiles was raised in the Missouri Ozarks. After moving to Canada to work as a journalist, she won a Governor General’s Award (Canada’s highest literary honor) for her 1984 poetry collection, Celestial Navigation. She returned to the United States in 1989 and in 2002 won a Rogers Writers’ Trust Fiction Prize for her novelEnemy Women. News of the World, a finalist for the National Book Award, is her sixteenth published book. She currently lives, writes, and rides from a small ranch in Texas.

Jiles will speak to Greenwich public and private school students on the following day. Books will be available for purchase and signing through Diane’s Books. Free and open to all, but seating in the Cole Auditorium is limited and will be available by registration beginning on October 24 through the Library’s calendar at greenwichlibrary.org. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. The Essay Contest presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, please call (203) 622-7910.

“And That’s The Way It Is” – News Producers in Conversation

Wednesday, October 18, 7 PM

Debate about the news is one of the hottest topics today. Join us as we kick off Greenwich Reads Together with an important conversation about network news production with two veterans of the industry. Former NBC Today Showproducer Susan LaSalla will join longtime Today Show Executive Producer, Jim Bell, who is currently President, NBC Olympics Production and Programming as they discuss their experiences producing network news and how news coverage has evolved throughout their careers.

Cole Auditorium, Greenwich Library, 101 West Putnam Avenue, Greenwich

Film: The Searchers (1956)

Friday, October 20, 8 PM

Directed by John Ford. With John Wayne, Vera Miles, Natalie Wood, Jeffrey Hunter, Ward Bond. What better complement to News of the World than this epic tale of Wayne rescuing his niece from her Comanche abduction. 119 min. Admission to Friends Friday Films is open to all at no charge. This series is made possible by contributions to the Friends of Greenwich Library. Doors open at 7:40 p.m.

Cole Auditorium, Greenwich Library, 101 West Putnam Avenue, Greenwich

Dramatic Changes in the Newspaper Industry

Wednesday, October 25, 11 AM

The Retired Men’s Association will present a talk on the newspaper industry. The talk will begin with the historical context for information distribution in News of the World. Then Lincoln Millstein, Senior VP and Special Assistant to the CEO, Hearst Corporation, will discuss the newspaper industry over the past 25 years. Hearst is one of the nation’s largest diversified media and information companies. Its major interests include magazine, newspaper and business publishing, cable networks, television and radio broadcasting, digital businesses, and more. Mr. Millstein is an Old Greenwich resident. Free and open to all. For more information, visit www.greenwichrma.org.

First Presbyterian Church, 1 Lafayette Place, Greenwich

The Captured: A True Story of Abduction by Indians on the Texas Frontier

Wednesday, October 25, 7 PM

Paulette Jiles cites author Scott Zesch’s book as a primary source for News of the World. The author will share his narrative history which follows the lives of nine children who were abducted and then adopted by Comanches and Apaches in Texas between 1865 and 1871. The narrative weaves their rugged adventures into a single tale, set against a background of intense political wrangling and bloody confrontation between the U.S. government and native people. The book draws from author Scott Zesch’s extensive original research, including numerous archival and family sources. Register on the Library’s online calendar at www.greenwichlibrary.org starting October 3.

Meeting Room, Greenwich Library, 101 W. Putnam Avenue, Greenwich

Film: Lonesome Dove

Thursday, October 26, 7 PM

All star ensemble cast led by Robert Duvall, Tommy Lee Jones, Angelica Huston. This sweeping epic of the Old West was based on the Pulitzer Prize winning novel by Larry McMurtry.

Community Room, Byram Shubert Library, 21 Mead Avenue, Byram

Bruce Museum and Perrot Memorial Library present: The Woodland Indians of Connecticut – A Family Program

Sunday, October 29, Two Sessions: 2 PM and 3:15 PM

Return with us to the world of the original Native American residents of the area now known as Greenwich in a fascinating presentation on the hunting practices, food, dress, games, and family life of the Native Americans of this region. This is a hands-on program: school-age children and their parents/caregivers will be able to touch replicas of the very items used by our region’s Woodland Indians to make a life in their—now our—surrounding environment.

Pre-registration is required at the Perrot Library Adult Circulation Desk, limit: 25.

Radcliffe Library Program Room, Perrot Memorial Library, 90 Sound Beach Avenue, Old Greenwich

Family Music: Sounds of Texas with Gunsmoke

Thursday, November 2, 7 PM

Country Western favorite Gunsmoke returns to the Byram Shubert Library share music from Texas inspired by the settings described in News of the World. Free and open to all.

Community Room, Byram Shubert Library, 21 Mead Avenue, Byram

Harmonious Migrations with Ibex Puppetry

Sunday, November 5, 2-4 PM

Greenwich Historical Society will sponsor a puppetry performance presented by Ibex Puppetry. Children ages 5-12 will learn about the interconnectivity of the elements in the environment as they relate to crane flyways and illustrate how Native people of North America participate in the same planetary dance as the crane and all creations. The 45-minute performance will be followed by a puppet and Native American crafts workshop. Advance registration is required. Visitwww.greenwichhistory.org/children or call 203-869-6899 ext. 10.

Vanderbilt Education Center, Greenwich Historical Society, 39 Strickland Road, Cos Cob

Children’s Book Donation

From October 2-14, Greenwich Alliance for Education will collect new or gently used children’s books in donation boxes at Greenwich Library and its Byram Shubert and Cos Cob branches and at the Perrot Library. On October 18, donated books will be distributed to children at the Boys and Girls Club of Greenwich. Please no reference or text books, magazines or anything dusty or musty. For more information, please contact the Greenwich Alliance for Education at (203) 340-2323or visit www.greenwichalliance.org.

Discussion Groups

Organize your own group or join with our community to explore News of the World at one or more of these discussion groups.

Greenwich Pen Women, a branch of the National League of American Pen Women, will provide leaders for book discussion groups of all ages, from teens through seniors. Call Lee Paine at (203) 637-3764 for further information.

Online Book Discussion

October 16-November 15

This year, join us as we extend our book discussion to social media. Each week, we’ll post discussion questions on Greenwich Library’s Twitter profile @gwlibrary. Share your thoughts and make sure to include #2017GRT.

Discussion Groups for Children and Teens

Bookworms Book Club

Wednesday, November 1, 4:00 PM

Students in grades 2-3 will read the Greenwich Reads Together companion book, The Girl Who Loved Wild Horses by Paul Goble. Pre-registration required, limit 20 participants. Register and pick up a book at the Children’s Room Desk or call(203) 622-7940 for information.

Children’s Room, Greenwich Library, 101 W. Putnam Avenue, Greenwich

Junior Book Club

Thursday, November 2, 4:30 PM

Students in grades 4-6 will read the Greenwich Reads Together companion book, The Ransom of Mercy Carter by Caroline B. Cooney. Pre-registration required, limit 20 participants. Register and pick up a book at the Children’s Room Desk or Second Floor Reference Desk or call (203) 622-7940 for information.

Children’s Room, Greenwich Library, 101 W. Putnam Avenue, Greenwich

Book Wizards Book Club

Monday, November 13, 5:30 PM

Students in grades 4-6 will read the Greenwich Reads Together companion book, The Ransom of Mercy Carter by Caroline B. Cooney. Advance registration is required. Call the Cos Cob Library at 203-622-6883 to register.

Cos Cob Library, 5 Sinawoy Road, Cos Cob

Greenwich Public Schools

Greenwich High School will hold Greenwich Reads Together Day on November 15 with programs for students, faculty, and staff, including a visit from author Paulette Jiles.

Student discussions and group activities not open to the general public will take place at the middle schools. Activities will be held for younger students at the Greenwich public elementary schools.

Discussion Groups for Adults

Cos Cob Library will offer two book discussions which are open to all, but aimed primarily at adults. The Brown Bag Book Club will meet Wednesday, October 18, at 12 p.m. to discuss News of the World and the Thursday Evening Book Club will meet Thursday, November 2, at 7:30 p.m. to discuss News of the World.

Cos Cob Library, 5 Sinawoy Road, Cos Cob

The Friends of Greenwich Library will host a drop-in book discussion of News of the World on Tuesday, October 10, at 1 p.m. All are welcome to attend. No registration required. For further information, call Anne Shafqat in the Friends Office at(203) 622-7938.

Meeting Room, Greenwich Library, 101 W. Putnam Avenue, Greenwich

The Byram Book Club will meet Tuesday, October 10, at 3:45 p.m. For more information, please call (203) 531-0426.

Community Room, Byram Shubert Library, 21 Mead Avenue, Byram

The International Book Club is open to adults on Tuesday, October 24 at 5 p.m. For more information, please call (203) 531-0426.

Community Room, Byram Shubert Library, 21 Mead Avenue, Byram

Christ Church Bookstore will be discussing News of the World at their First Friday Book Group on Friday, September 8 at 6 p.m. upstairs in the Christ Church Bookstore. Books are available for purchase in the church bookstore. RSVP to [email protected]

Christ Church Bookstore, 254 East Putnam Avenue, Greenwich

The First Presbyterian Church of Greenwich will host a discussion of News of the World on Sunday, October 22, at11:30 a.m. as part of their Adult Education program. The public is welcome, no reservations required. For further information, contact Terry Lohmeyer at [email protected] or by phone at (203) 249-9412.

Edna Anderson Chapel, First Presbyterian Church of Greenwich, 1 W. Putnam Avenue, Greenwich

At Home in Greenwich will host a discussion of News of the World on Tuesday, October 10 at 10 a.m. at the Second Congregational Church. The public is welcome to attend. To RSVP, contact Lise Jameson at (203) 422-2342.

Second Congregational Church, 139 East Putnam Avenue, Greenwich

Essay Contest

Greenwich Rotary Club will sponsor an essay contest for students attending Greenwich public and independent schools in grades 6-12. Cash prizes will be awarded in two categories (6-8th grades and 9-12th grades). $350 cash prize for the winning essay submitted by a high school student (grades 9-12); $150 cash prize for honorable mention. $350 cash prize for the winning essay submitted by a middle school student (grades 6-8); $150 cash prize for honorable mention. Winners will be honored the evening of November 14 at the author talk in Greenwich Library’s Cole Auditorium.

The 2017 GRT Essay Questions are:

1) Compare and contrast the selection and delivery of the news in News of the World by Paulette Jiles to the methods by which news is selected and delivered to you in 2017. How do these methods influence your understanding of current events?

OR

2) How does your reading of The Ransom of Mercy Carter by Caroline B. Cooney make you aware of the challenges of adapting to a new community? You may want to consider addressing issues raised in the book such as identity, loyalty, and family.

Essays will be evaluated for clarity of expression, persuasiveness, originality, and connection with the GRT book, News of the World, or with the companion book, The Ransom of Mercy Carter. Essays must be double-spaced, 1,000 words or less (exclusive of any citations), and submitted as a Word or Google Document via e-mail on or before October 30, 2017 [email protected] Please include your name, grade, and school in the body of the e-mail. For full details, please visit www.greenwichreadstogether.org.

Lead Sponsor: Friends of Greenwich Library

Essay Contest Sponsor: Greenwich Rotary Club

Supporting Organizations

At Home in Greenwich

Bruce Museum

Christ Church of Greenwich

Diane’s Books

First Presbyterian Church of Greenwich

The Friends of Byram Shubert Library

The Friends of Cos Cob Library

The Friends of Greenwich Library

Greenwich Academy

Greenwich Alliance for Education

Greenwich Arts Council

Greenwich Historical Society

Greenwich Independent Schools

Greenwich Library

Greenwich Library Board of Trustees

Greenwich Pen Women

Greenwich Public Schools

Greenwich Rotary Club

Perrot Memorial Library

Retired Men’s Association

About Greenwich Reads Together

Greenwich Reads Together is a community-wide reading experience which will engage all of Greenwich in exploring a single book. Several community organizations are leading this initiative including Greenwich Library, Greenwich Arts Council, Greenwich Historical Society, Greenwich Alliance for Education, Greenwich Pen Women, Greenwich Public Schools and Independent Schools and Friends of Greenwich Library. In 2016, almost 20 community organizations and more than 7,200 Greenwich residents participated in events around Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel. Numerous adult, children and teen book discussions were held across Greenwich. Greenwich Reads Together is supported by Lead Sponsor Friends of Greenwich Library. For more information, visitwww.greenwichreadstogether.org.