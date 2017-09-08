Greenwich Land Trust holds Go Wild! family field day

Greenwich Land Trust holds their 18th annual Go Wild! family field day, rain or shine on Sunday, Sept. 24, from 3-6 p.m., at the Greenwich Polo Fields at Conyers Farm in North Greenwich.

2017 event co-chairs are Ashley Fox and Maria Puntereri.

Hot air balloons will give GLT supporters a view of the 62-acre preserve surrounding them. There also will be a rock climbing wall, petting zoo, bungee trampolines, inflatable maze, animal encounters, gaga courts, autumn crafts, and more.

Food truck fare Caffè Bon, Cowabunga, New Haven Pizza Truck, Spuds Your Way, and Taco Pacifco will be served throughout the day.

Admission covers all rides, food and entertainment. Click here to purchase tickets online in advance – for savings and fast check-in.

At the gate, tickets are $70 for adults (save $10 on adult tickets when you purchase in advance) and $30 for children.