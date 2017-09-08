Greenwich Post

Greenwich Land Trust holds Go Wild! family field day

By Greenwich Post on September 8, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News · 0 Comments

Greenwich Land Trust holds their 18th annual Go Wild! family field day, rain or shine on Sunday, Sept. 24, from 3-6 p.m., at the Greenwich Polo Fields at Conyers Farm in North Greenwich.

2017 event co-chairs are Ashley Fox and Maria Puntereri.

Hot air balloons will give GLT supporters a view of the 62-acre preserve surrounding them. There also will be a rock climbing wall, petting zoo, bungee trampolines, inflatable maze, animal encounters, gaga courts, autumn crafts, and more.

Food truck fare Caffè Bon, Cowabunga, New Haven Pizza Truck, Spuds Your Way, and Taco Pacifco will be served throughout the day.

Admission covers all rides, food and entertainment. Click here to purchase tickets online in advance – for savings and fast check-in.

At the gate, tickets are $70 for adults (save $10 on adult tickets when you purchase in advance) and $30 for children.

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Greenwich High holds 9/11 food drive Next Post Greenwich Reads Together 2017 program lineup
About author

Greenwich Post


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Greenwich Post

© Hersam Acorn. All rights reserved. The Greenwich Post, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress