Greenwich High holds 9/11 food drive

On Monday, Sept. 11, Greenwich High School students and staff will participate in the eighth annual September 11th National Day of Service and Remembrance by aiding those less fortunate in the Greenwich community.

With the help of the GHS Roots & Shoots Club and Heroes Club, students and staff pledge to collect at least 2,977 non-perishable, non-expired food items, one in memory of each victim lost that fateful day 16 years ago. All donations will be provided to Neighbor-to-Neighbor, a nonprofit organization serving the Greenwich community.

Throughout the day on 9/11, club members and volunteers will accept donations from students, parents, and staff in a cordoned section in the middle of the Student Center, which will serve as a memorial throughout the day. Community support for this service and remembrance project is greatly appreciated.

