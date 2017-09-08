Greenwich Post

Greenwich High holds 9/11 food drive

By Greenwich Post on September 8, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Schools · 0 Comments

On Monday, Sept. 11, Greenwich High School students and staff will participate in the eighth annual September 11th National Day of Service and Remembrance by aiding those less fortunate in the Greenwich community.

With the help of the GHS Roots & Shoots Club and Heroes Club, students and staff pledge to collect at least 2,977 non-perishable, non-expired food items, one in memory of each victim lost that fateful day 16 years ago. All donations will be provided to Neighbor-to-Neighbor, a nonprofit organization serving the Greenwich community.

Throughout the day on 9/11, club members and volunteers will accept donations from students, parents, and staff in a cordoned section in the middle of the Student Center, which will serve as a memorial throughout the day. Community support for this service and remembrance project is greatly appreciated.

Information: greenwichschools.org.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo announces fall calendar
About author

Greenwich Post


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Greenwich Post

© Hersam Acorn. All rights reserved. The Greenwich Post, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress