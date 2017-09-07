Byram Volunteer Fire Department holds open house

Have you ever wondered what Greenwich Fire Department — Byram Volunteer Fire Department does and how you can help? GFD-Byram Volunteer Fire Department is looking for volunteers. Stop by the Byram Volunteer Fire Department, Delevan Avenue on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for an open house.

Meet the firefighters, and get to know what they do. It also is an opportunity to see how you can become a volunteer. Bring your family with you and also learn more about fire prevention. There will be some activities for the children, food trucks, and Sparky the Fire Dog will be there.

Local fire departments need volunteers of all skill levels and abilities who are willing and able to respond to emergencies when needed. If you are interested in becoming a part of the team, see Brian M. Kelly, Volunteer Firefighter Recruitment and Retention Coordinator at the Open House.

To learn more about becoming a volunteer firefighter and joining the fire department, visit the Town of Greenwich website, greenwichct.org/government/departments/fire_department/volunteer_information or contact Brian M. Kelly, Volunteer Firefighter Recruitment and Retention Coordinator, 203-618-8877 Office Line, [email protected], of the Greenwich Fire Department.