Open house and children’s book sale event at Cos Cob Library

The Friends and Staff of Cos Cob Library will conduct their 18th annual Open House and Children’s Book Sale on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 1-4 p.m., at the Cos Cob Library.

In keeping with the summer reading theme of Build a Better World, activities and entertainment will kick-off at 1 with SportStacking — mini hands on workshops. Additional activities will include a caricaturist and a face-painter. Musical entertainment will begin at 2 with the Jay and Ray Band,

Games, arts and crafts and the Children’s Book Sale will continue throughout the afternoon. Refreshments will be available and prizes for the Summer Reading program will also be announced during the Open House.

From noon-1, a pre-book sale is free for members of The Friends of the Cos Cob Library; nonmembers $5. (Membership table will be open if nonmembers would like to join).