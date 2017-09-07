Greenwich Post

Open house and children’s book sale event at Cos Cob Library

By Greenwich Post on September 7, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News · 0 Comments

The Friends and Staff of Cos Cob Library will conduct their 18th annual Open House and Children’s Book Sale on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 1-4 p.m., at the Cos Cob Library.

In keeping with the summer reading theme of Build a Better World, activities and entertainment will kick-off at 1 with SportStacking — mini hands on workshops. Additional activities will include a caricaturist and a face-painter. Musical entertainment will begin at 2 with the Jay and Ray Band,

Games, arts and crafts and the Children’s Book Sale will continue throughout the afternoon.  Refreshments will be available and prizes for the Summer Reading program will also be announced during the Open House.

From noon-1, a pre-book sale is free for members of The Friends of the Cos Cob Library; nonmembers $5. (Membership table will be open if nonmembers would like to join).

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Hill House residents art show opens Next Post Step Up For The Brave Stadium Stair Climb Challenge Sept. 23
About author

Greenwich Post


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Greenwich Post

© Hersam Acorn. All rights reserved. The Greenwich Post, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress