Hill House residents art show opens

The public is invited to attend the opening reception for the Hill House Art Show, Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. Located at 10 Riverside Avenue in Riverside, Hill House is a 61-apartment congregate home for well seniors of low to moderate income.

All the art on display was created by Hill House residents under the tutelage of Lucie Anderes, a Greenwich resident, born and trained in Switzerland. Anderes is a member of the Board of Directors of the Old Greenwich Art Society and a longtime member of the Greenwich Art Society and several other art groups in New York and New Jersey.

The show will run through Wednesday, Sept. 27. Visitors to the show also will have an opportunity to learn more about Hill House and its connection to the community.