Kids Challenge Golf Tournament set for Sept. 26

Kids in Crisis announces that the 21st Kids Challenge Golf Tournament will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at GlenArbor Golf Club in Bedford Hills, N.Y.

The event begins at 9 a.m. with breakfast and registration. Play on begins at noon with a shotgun start. Cocktails and dinner with silent and live auctions will follow the 18 holes of golf. Bobby Valentine will be conducting the auction.

Shari Shapiro, executive director of Kids in Crisis, said, “We are thrilled to be holding our 21st Kids Challenge at GlenArbor Country Club. This much anticipated annual golf outing has always been one of our most important fundraising events. We are so grateful to the players and other participants’ support which is so critical to our ability to continue our work providing vital services to children and their families who are in crisis.”

Event Co-Chairs are Sean Dowling, president of The Dowling Group and Heidi Nolte, owner of HNolteLLC.

Player tickets for the event start at $900. To register, visit kidsincrisis.org or call 203-622-6556.