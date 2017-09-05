Riverside School assistant principal to retire

Riverside School Assistant Principal Marianne McCullough has announced her plans to retire after an extended leave for personal reasons, effective Tuesday, Sept. 5. McCullough has been with the Greenwich Public Schools since 2005, serving as assistant principal at North Mianus and Glenville Schools, before moving to Riverside School in 2009.

McCullough said, “It has been an honor and a privilege to work with the wonderful students of Greenwich and their families! I have been extremely fortunate to have collaborated with and learned from talented GPS educators as well. I have appreciated my time in Greenwich and leave to watch the exciting world of personalized learning unfold from a different vantage point!”

Riverside School Principal Christopher Weiss said, “Throughout McCullough’s eight years as assistant principal at Riverside School, she consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to the well being of each student’s academic, social, and emotional learning success and development. Her expertise in literacy, special education, and social emotional support greatly benefited our learning community. We are very thankful to her for her commitment and dedication to the Greenwich Public Schools and wish her the very best in her retirement.”

McCullough was instrumental in her support with launching the District’s Digital Learning Environment at Riverside School; one of the first schools in the District to launch this transformative initiative. She has led a highly effective, data-driven, student assistance team (SAT) model of intervention for students who struggle in their academic or social-emotional development. As a dedicated member of the District’s Safe School Climate and Director’s Advisory Committees, she has built a strong and efficient Special Education and Support Services team for the students and families of Riverside and led the school’s Social-Emotional Learning Committee.

Weiss continued, “McCullough’s deep commitment to our school’s social-emotional learning programs and our Grade 5 Riverside Rangers leadership and service program, has provided strong leadership and support to our school community.”

A search for an assistant principal for Riverside School will begin immediately. Safiya Key will serve as interim assistant principal for Riverside School, effective Sept. 18, after completing a brief interim assistant principal appointment at Julian Curtiss School.