Children’s arts & music celebration at Seaside Garden

Friends of Greenwich Point will hold a free afternoon of art and music on Saturday, Sept. 16, from noon-4 p.m., at the Seaside Garden, Greenwich Point.

The event will feature a range of engagement opportunities for young families including live music featuring Jay & Ray and Bash the Trash, a live theater production of Ojibwe & the Dreamer, face painting, games and more. The afternoon culminates with an instrument-making workshop for children utilizing recycled materials and a parade showcasing these creative works.

The celebration will take place in the Seaside Garden at Greenwich Point (rain location is the First Congregational Church of Greenwich, 108 Sound Beach Ave, Old Greenwich).

Schedule of Events:

Noon-1 p.m.Jay & Ray Musical Performance

1:15-2:15 Ojibwe & the Dreamer Theater Performance

2:30-3 Bash the Trash Musical Performance

3-3:30 Instrument Making

3:30-3:45 Musical Parade with Bash the Trash Band

Ongoing engagements