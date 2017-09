The Board of Education took action on Aug. 31 to close schools for students on Tuesday, Sept. 12 for the local Primary Election.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jill Gildea made the recommendation to the Board of Education in the interest of student safety.

Staff will report to work for a professional development day on Sept. 12.

Students will not be required to make up the day. The original calendar planned for students to attend 181 days of school. Only 180 days are required by State statute.