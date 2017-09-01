Junior League of Greenwich holds registration for fall programs

The Junior League of Greenwich will conduct registration for Positively Me!, Positively More, and a new program Boys Achieving More (BAM!) on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Additional information may be found at jlgreenwich.org.
The Junior League of Greenwich will conduct registration for Positively Me!, Positively More, and a new program Boys Achieving More (BAM!) on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Additional information may be found at jlgreenwich.org.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© Hersam Acorn. All rights reserved. The Greenwich Post, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820