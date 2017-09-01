Greenwich Post

Junior League of Greenwich holds registration for fall programs

By Greenwich Post on September 1, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News · 0 Comments

The Junior League of Greenwich will conduct registration for Positively Me!, Positively More, and a new program Boys Achieving More (BAM!) on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Additional information may be found at jlgreenwich.org.

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post This Week’s Movie Menu: Host of enduring comedies and dramas over holiday weekend Next Post New campus plan and parsonage at First Church
About author

Greenwich Post


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Greenwich Post

© Hersam Acorn. All rights reserved. The Greenwich Post, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress