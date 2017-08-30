RMA hosts author talk on The Death of Cancer

Retired Men’s Association of Greenwich, Inc. (RMA) welcomes Dr. Vincent DeVita and Elizabeth DeVita-Raeburn to discuss the book, The Death of Cancer on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 11 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church, Lafayette Place, Greenwich.

Cancer (malignant neoplasms) stubbornly remains the second most common cause of death in the U.S. Dr. Vincent DeVita has been at the forefront of cancer treatment and research since the 1960s, developing chemotherapy combinations that have increased the cure rate of Hodgkin’s Disease from several percent to more than 70% and have markedly improved large cell lymphoma survival as well.

He was appointed in 1980 to be the director of the National Cancer Institute of the NIH by President Jimmy Carter, remaining in that position for the next eight years, and has been the medical director of the Yale Cancer Center from 1993-2003. He remains professionally active as a professor of medicine at the Yale University School of Medicine and chair of the Yale Cancer Center advisory board. With his daughter, he is the co-author of The Death of Cancer.

Elizabeth DeVita-Raeburn is a science writer who has additionally written The Empty Room: Surviving Sibling Loss, a moving account of her older brother who developed aplastic anemia – a rare immune deficiency — when he was 9-years-old, and lived in a sterile hospital “bubble room” for the next six years, until his death.

The DeVitas will discuss “why the war on cancer is winnable and how we get there,” the subtitle of their collaborative book.

Next week: Nina Willner, Forty Autumns, a Tale of Family, the Iron Curtain, and Spycraft.

The Greenwich Retired Men’s Association offers a free program every Wednesday that is open to the public, both men and women; no reservations are required. Social break starts at 10:40 a.m. followed promptly by speaker at 11. Programs are at the First Presbyterian Church, 1 West Putnam in Greenwich. For additional information see greenwichrma.org or contact [email protected]