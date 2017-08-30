Splurge collecting after school snacks for Kids in Crisis

Now through Sept. 30, in preparation for back to school, SPLURGE boutique, 39 Lewis Street, is collecting healthy snacks for children staying at Kids in Crisis to enjoy during and after school. Members of the community may donate individually packaged, healthy, shelf-stable snacks for the residents at Kids in Crisis, the Cos Cob-based emergency shelter and community resource. Some examples of the types of snacks needed include individually packaged nuts, dried fruit, granola bars, crackers, applesauce, fruit cups, popcorn, pretzels and low sugar cookies.

“This is the second year that we are hosting this collection to support Kids in Crisis and I am really excited about it,” said SPLURGE owner, Sonia Sotire Malloy. Last year our customers embraced the opportunity to help and brought us carloads of snacks. We hope that we can increase our collection this year and bring joy to the kids who are going through a difficult time as they make the transition to a new school year. I am confident that our wonderful community will make donations, as they always have, to support this initiative and help children in need.”

Shari Shapiro, executive director at Kids in Crisis, said, “It is important for our kids to learn about healthy eating and good nutritional habits. Thanks to Sonia, SPLURGE and all of those who donate to this project, our kids will have nutritious snacks when they go to school. With the academic year just around the corner, we are so grateful for the school snack collection. Our kids will be better equipped to focus on their studies and extracurricular activities with the proper fuel, and we thank Sonia and SPLURGE for taking on this generous effort.”

In the event that a snack donation is not possible, SPLURGE will accept gift cards and monetary donations, 100% of which will be donated to Kids in Crisis to purchase healthy snacks. Please contact Sonia Sotire Malloy at 203-869-7600 if you have any questions about contributing to the SPLURGE snack collection for Kids in Crisis.