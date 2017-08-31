Blue Mass set for Sept. 10

The annual Diocesan Blue Mass honoring fire, police and first responders will be held on Sunday, Sept. 10, at noon, at St. Matthew Church, 216 Scribner Avenue, Norwalk.

A reception will immediately follow in the Masterpool Great Room on the parish grounds.

Bishop Frank J. Caggiano will be the main celebrant along with diocesan priests who serve as police and fire chaplains in Fairfield County. Fr. Charles Allen, special assistant to the president of Fairfield University, is serving as chairman of the event.

Law enforcement, fire and emergency medical service personnel of all faiths in Fairfield County along with members of the general public are invited to attend the Mass and reception.

“It is always a privilege and honor to recognize our uniformed personnel who put their lives on the line every day to safeguard the community. The Blue Mass commemorates their courage and dedication,” said Fr. Allen.

This year’s honorees are being recognized for acts of bravery, public service and compassion in the line of duty. Honorees include Officer Maryhelen McCarthy from the Patrol Division of the Newtown Police Department; Weston firefighter and EMT Mark Blake; Norwalk Fire Department firefighter George Baez; Norwalk Police officers Anthony DePanfilis , Matthew Nyquist and Jose Silva.

The Fairfield County Councils and Assemblies of the Knights of Columbus is sponsoring the Mass again this year.

The Blue Mass takes its name from the blue uniforms worn by police, fire and emergency services personnel. Founded by Bishop William E. Lori, the Blue Mass was initiated to celebrate the life and heroism of those who died during the 9-11 terrorist attacks in New York, Pennsylvania and Washington D. C.. Each year awards are presented to individual local Police, Fire and First Responders for acts of heroism and public service.

Diocesan priests and deacons serve as police/fire and EMT chaplains throughout Fairfield County.

For more information, contact Elizabeth Auda 203-416-1636, [email protected].