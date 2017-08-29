On Stage: continuing & upcoming

CONTINUING

Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, off Route 1, Westport, continues 87th season with Appropriate, Obie Award-winning play, through Sept. 2. Written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, and directed by David Kennedy, Playhouse associate artistic director, it’s a comic drama about family secrets. Performances: Tues., 7 p.m., Wed., 2 and 8 p.m., Thurs. and Fri., 8 p.m., Sat., 3 and 8 p.m. and Sun., at 3. Tickets $30 single; info on special features and nights, etc. at westportplayhouse.org or 203-227-4177, toll-free at 1-888-927-7529. Moonlight Over Venice, Playhouse’s 2017 fundraising gala, featuring Jonathan Groff, Sat., Sept. 9.

Elm Shakespeare Company, 22nd season, Free Shakespeare in the Park with The Tragedy of Romeo & Juliet, directed by Raphael Massie, through Sept. 3, 8 p.m. Edgerton Park, 75 Cliff St., New Haven. Info: elmshakespeare.org

Tea at Five, comedy by Matthew Lombardo, through Sept. 23, Connecticut Cabaret Theatre, 31 Webster Square Rd., Berlin. Kelly Broucher in one-woman show capturing “fiery spirit of Katharine Hepburn.” Fri. and Sat. 8 p.m.; no performances Sept. 1, 2. Doors open 7:15; cabaret-style, invited to bring food & drink; dessert bar. Tickets $30 at 860-829-1248. Info: ctcabaret.com

ADVANCE

Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner, Connecticut premiere of Todd Kreidler’s adaptation of film based on Academy Award winning screenplay by William Rose, Sept. 7-24, Curtain Call’s Dressing Room Theatre, Sterling Farms Theatre Complex, 1349 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Opening of 27th season. Thurs.-Sat., 8 p.m., Sun., 2 p.m. Tickets $32 adults, $25 seniors and $16 children (up to age 21). Thurs., all seats $25. Discounted Flex Passes reduce prices by up to 30% off. Box office: 203-461-6358 or curtaincallinc.com.

Staged reading of new one-act play, title and subject not announced, Thurs., Sept. 7, Theatre Artists Workshop, 5 Gregory Blvd., Norwalk. Playwrights: Elizabeth Fuller of Weston and Joel Vig of New York. Info: 203-854-6830 or taworkshop.org.

With Love, Marilyn, one-woman show featuring Erin Sullivan as Marilyn Monroe, Sat., Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m., The Klein, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport; including songs such as I Wanna Be Loved By You and Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend, while “weaving in the love stories of the many men in Marilyn’s life.” Tickets $20, $32, $44 (and $75 VIP for meet and greet after show) at theklein.org or 800-424-0160.

Andrew Dice Clay, Tues., Sept. 12, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd. “The Dice Man” on new comedy tour. Tickets ($110 orchestra, $90 balcony, mezzanine) at ridgefieldplayhouse.org or 203-438-5795.

National Theatre in London live screening of Salomé, Wed., Sept. 13, 2 and 7 p.m., Fairfield University’s Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts, 1073 N. Benson Rd., Fairfield. Tickets $25, $20 members, $20 seniors, $10 children/students and $5 for Fairfield Univ. students, at quickcenter.com or 203-254-4010 or toll free, 1-877-ARTS-396.

Speaking Fearlessly with Ira Joe Fisher, Sept. 13-Oct. 11 workshop, 7:30-9 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd. Emmy Award-winning journalist, author and emcee to teach public speaking skills. Tuition $240 at ridgefieldplayhouse.org or 203-438-5795.

Agatha Is Missing, free, interactive with audience performance by actress and playwright Prudence Wright Holmes, Fri., Sept. 15, noon, Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Light lunch to be provided courtesy of library. Reg. and info: Cynde Bloom Lahey, 203-899-2780, x15133 or [email protected]

Mark Twain Library’s Pudd’nhead Festival, Sept. 15-23. The Hoot’nanny, A Night of Comedy in the Barn, Fri, Sept. 15, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. shows, Maple Hill Farm, Redding; $50. The Pudd’nhead Parade, free program for kids with artist-author Bob Shea as grand marshal, Sat., Sept. 16, 10 a.m., Mark Twain Library, 439 Redding Rd. Pudd’nhead Presents: Selected Shorts with wacky tales by actors Michael Ian Black, Ana Gasteyer and Richard Kind, Sept. 17, 2-3:30 p.m. Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane, Wilton; $40. Pudd’nhead Prize Gala, honoring Seth Meyers, NBC-TV’s Late Night host and formerly of SNL, Sat., Sept. 23, 5-19 p.m. InSitu sculpture garden, Redding; $40; shuttle from library. Sponsorships and reservations: Pam Robey. [email protected] or Betsy Higgins, [email protected]. Info: marktwainlibrary.org

August Wilson’s Fences, Sept. 15-30, Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane.Pulitzer Prize, Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning play, set in 1950s, exploring evolving African-American experience and examining race relations and other themes; directed by Katherine Ray, produced by Craig David Rosen. Strong language and adult themes; recommended for mature audiences. Fri. and Sat. 8 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 7 and 24, 5 p.m. Cabaret style seating; invited to bring food and drink. Tickets, $35 adults and $25 students, seniors, veterans, at ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

Off Off Off Broadway, comedy by Connecticut playwright Shelley Abrams, Sept. 15-Oct. 7, Town Players of Newtown’s The Little Theatre, 18 Orchard Hill Rd., Newtown. Story centers on actor-director who leaves fast-paced Broadway life for more tranquil existence on island off Cape Cod. Fri. and Sat. 8 p.m.; Sun., Sept. 24 and Oct. 1, 2 p.m.; Thurs., Oct. 5, 8 p.m. Tickets $22; $18 matinees; at newtownplayers.org or box office, 203-270-9144.

Dark of the Moon, by Howard Richardson and William Berney, Sept. 22-Oct. 15, Sherman Playhouse, 5 Route 39 North, Sherman. Fri. and Sat. 8 p.m., Sun., Oct. 1, 8, 15, 2 p.m. Thurs., Sept. 21, half-price preview night, 8 p.m. Tickets $24 adults, $12 students and children 12/under. Directed by Robin Frome. Info: shermanplayers.org

I Do! I Do!, musical with book by Tom Jones and music by Harvey Schmidt, Sept. 22-Oct. 22, TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Ave., off Rte. 202, New Milford. Show begins in 1895 with Michael and Agnes on their wedding day. Fri. and Sat. 8 p.m., Sun., Oct. 1 and 22, 2 p.m. Thurs., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., free dress rehearsal open for seniors; Thurs., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., pay-what-you-want. Tickets $28 reserved seating, $23, students and military personnel, at theatreworks.us or 860-350-6823.

November, by David Mamet, Sept. 29-Oct. 15, Eastbound Theatre, division of Milford Arts Council, Milford Center for the Arts, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Directed by Michael R. Mele. Info: 203-878-6647; milfordarts.org

Trumpednotized, political satire, Sat., Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m., The Klein, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Written and directed by Rev. Ina Anderson, former writer and director if the MAAFA Influence Production at Mount Aery Baptist Church, Bridgeport Tickets $20, $35, $50 VIP for cast meet and greet after show) at theklein.org or 800-424-0160.

Young Frankenstein, Mel Brooks’ musical comedy, Oct. 27-Nov. 11, Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane theater, Wilton. Directed by Mat Young. Info: wiltonplayshop.org