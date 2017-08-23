Boys & Girls Club kids in urgent need of school supplies

School in Greenwich and the surrounding area will begin in less than two weeks. This should be an exciting time for children, but for Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich parents, this time is stressful and scary. The cost of school supplies, no matter high or low, will stress about 1/3 of Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich members parents as they simply do not have enough money to pay household bills and supplies for their children.

Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich is hoping to help. More than 250 children (Club members) are in need of backpacks and school supplies. Diamond Hill United Methodist Church, First United Methodist Church and Little Pub in Greenwich are working together to help raise backpacks for Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich members and Neighbor to Neighbor, but believe they will fall short as the need for supplies is far greater than normal.

Rev. Carol Bloom of Diamond Hill United Methodist Church is the organizer of the backpack drive and feels that only if the community works together, will they be able to secure enough backpacks. CBRE is participating in the drive and has donated approximately 40 backpacks filled with supplies. Though that is a significant number of bags with supplies, that amount of donations worries the leaders of both organizations. They cannot fall short as these children need support.

Rev. Bloom has pledged $1,000 to purchase materials that are not collected. She would like our community members to match that pledge as the organizations will be able to purchase the materials that are needed. That pledge is 100% tax deductible and will help hundreds of children. To pledge, email Rev. Carol Bloom at [email protected] or phone her at: 203-869-2395.

The deadline for collection is this Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. All donations should be directed to 521 East Putnam Avenue, Cos Cob, CT 06807 and checks need to be made payable to: Diamond Hill United Methodist Church.

For information about Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich, visit bgcg.org, email [email protected] or call the main office at 203-869-3224.