Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich holds Muddy Up 5K

The Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich will hold their 6th annual Muddy Up 5K on Sunday, Oct. 1, at 9 a.m., at Camp Simmons, the Club’s 77-acre wooded property on Lake Avenue in Greenwich.

The event welcomes all levels of runners and walkers, adults, teens, children and families. Participants may enjoy a competitive adventure run or walk through wooded trails with natural and man-made obstacles and plenty of mud, but there will be alternate pathways.

Each dollar generated from the Muddy Up 5K will provide kids at the Boys and Girls Club with opportunities that build character and self confidence.

Fee is $50.

To register, click on the link: https://www.classy.org/event/muddy-up-5k/e137935