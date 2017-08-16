Greenwich Post

LWVG to hold debate for Republican candidates for Greenwich Board of Estimate and Taxation

August 16, 2017

The League of Women Voters of Greenwich will sponsor a forum for Republican candidates for the Board of Estimate and Taxation on Tuesday, Sept. 5, from 7-8:30 p.m., at the Town Hall (Cone Room).   

The forum will use the cumulative time format and the public will be invited to submit written questions to the moderator, Kay Maxwell of the Stamford League.

The primary election will be held on Sept. 12. The League strongly supports providing voters with a choice in electing candidates to this important board.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that encourages informed and active participation in government.  The League was founded in 1920 as an outgrowth of the seventy-two year struggle to win voting rights for women. The Greenwich chapter is the largest of the 28 local chapters in Connecticut.

