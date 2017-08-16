Blood donations urgently needed

The American Red Cross urges blood donors to give in the final weeks of summer to help overcome a chronic summer blood shortage.

In August, regular donors may delay giving as final summer vacations are planned and back-to-school activities ramp up. To fully meet the needs of hospital patients in the coming days and weeks, donations are urgently needed from new and current donors. Those who donated blood earlier this summer may be eligible to donate again. Blood can be safely donated every 56 days, and Power Red cells can be donated every 112 days.

As a special thank you, those who come out to give blood or platelets with the Red Cross now through Aug. 31 will be emailed a $5 Target eGiftCard.

Appointments may be scheduled by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). To help reduce wait times, donors are encouraged to make appointments and complete the RapidPass online health history questionnaire at redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities

Darien

Aug. 31: 1-6:30 p.m., Darien Library, 1441 Post Road

Easton

Aug. 28: 1-6 p.m., Easton Public Library, 691 Morehouse Road

Fairfield

Aug. 30: 1-6:15 p.m., Trinity Baptist Church, 300 North Benson Road

Aug. 30: 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Congregation Beth El, 1200 Fairfield Woods Road

Aug. 31: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Ludlowe Center for Health and Rehabilitation, 118 Jefferson Street

Ridgefield

Aug. 22: 1:30-6:30 p.m., Ridgefield Park & Recreation Center, 195 Danbury Rd.

Riverside

Aug. 17: 1:30-6:30 p.m., Walgreens, 1333 E Putnam Avenue

Shelton

Aug. 22: 7 a.m.-12:45 p.m., Dianon Systems, 1 Forest Parkway

Stamford

Aug. 19: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Tully Health Center, 32 Strawberry Hill Court

Aug. 26: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., St Cecilia Catholic Church, 1184 Newfield Ave.

Stratford

Aug. 25: 1:45-7 p.m., Baldwin Senior Center, 1000 West Broad Street

Trumbull

Aug. 19: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Spring Meadows, 6949 Main Street

Aug. 23: 1-6 p.m., Calvary Evangelical Free Church, 498 White Plains Road

Aug. 24: 1-6 p.m., Maefair Health Care Center, 21 Maefair Ct

The Red Cross relies on community partners to help ensure a sufficient blood supply for patients. About 80% of blood donations made to the Red Cross are through blood drives set up by community organizations, groups and businesses, such as Suburban Propane.

As a national sponsor of the Red Cross Blood Services, Suburban Propane hosts blood drives throughout the year, encourages its employees and customers to donate during the challenging summer months, and provides employee volunteers across the country in one of the largest nationwide corporate volunteer efforts in support of the Red Cross Blood Services. Suburban Propane also supports a summer public awareness advertising campaign to educate people about the constant need for blood and platelet donations.

To become a community partner by hosting a Red Cross blood drive, visit redcrossblood.org for more information.

Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.