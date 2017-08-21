Discovery Museum to host safe solar eclipse viewing

Discovery Museum, 4450 Park Avenue, Bridgeport will host a safe solar eclipse viewing event on Monday, Aug. 21, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Pairing with Girl Scouts of Connecticut and CT Space Consortium, Discovery offers guests of all ages the chance to experience an eclipse first-hand with the high-powered scopes — which allow safe viewing of the sun — solar glasses, and activities throughout the day.

In collaboration with team members from Discovery and the University of Bridgeport on location in Kentucky, Discovery’s High Altitude Balloon will launch as part of the NASA Eclipse Ballooning Project (EBP), where more than 50 high-altitude balloons will form a ‘constellation’ across the United States and use video cameras to live stream the eclipse from 80,000 feet. Guests can view the live stream in Discovery’s Energize CT Theater.

We Are Aliens and We Are Astronomers will be shown in the full-dome Henry B. duPont III Planetarium; live space science demonstrations and a “Tour of the Solar System” on the giant, 3-D globe of Discovery’s Science on a Sphere also are scheduled.

Young visitors may also work with spectroscopes to see a full light spectrum, enjoy eclipse-themed crafts, utilize a NASA Space Craft Augmented Reality (AR) App, and explore magnetic fields.

Girl Scouts will receive $2 off admission and one of their accompanying parents will receive a $1 discount. Scout troops may also register for an astronomy or science-related Badge Program or Overnight at the Discovery Museum.

For more information, visit discoverymuseum.org.