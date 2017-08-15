Parking alert at Greenwich Library beginning Aug. 22

As part of the ongoing parking lot improvements, the Greenwich Library parking lot is scheduled to be paved beginning Tuesday, Aug. 22 barring weather issues. The project is expected to be completed in 5-7 days.

One half of the Library parking lot will remain open at all times during the project. Library staff will be required to park off site in order to maximize parking for patrons.

Library security and maintenance staff will be heavily monitoring the parking lot during the project to ensure that people entering the lot are using the Library. Patrons with handicapped passes will be given priority for in-lot parking.

Patrons attending a Library program should allow extra time for parking and consider carpooling. Patrons are urged to plan ahead and consult the Town’s parking map in case parking spots at the Library are not available.

We appreciate our patrons’ patience during our parking lot improvement project. Phase one, the installation of new curbing and sidewalks, was completed in July. Phase two, which includes paving and painting new lines, will be finished shortly, resulting in improved patron safety and lower long term maintenance costs.

For more information contact Joseph Williams, deputy director, Greenwich Library [email protected] , or call 203-622-7961.