Lee takes home second place at USTA Junior National Championship

Cos Cob tennis player Evan Lee and Thomas Navarro (Williamsville, N.Y.) took home the second place at United States Tennis Association (USTA) Boys’ 14s National Championships this past weekend.

Lee and Navarro lost to Connor Krug and Jake Krug (Lakewood Ranch, Fla.) in the doubles final in Mobile, Ala.

Each year, more than 120,000 players compete in USTA junior tournaments. Players compete in levels of competition through earned advancement in the 10s, 12s, 14s, 16s and 18s age divisions. USTA junior tournaments help kids take their game as far as they want — high school, college or pros — or just have fun competing.