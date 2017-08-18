See a partial solar eclipse at Westport Astronomical Society

Visit the Westport Astronomical Society, 182 Bayberry Lane, Westport, on Monday, Aug. 21, for views of a partial solar eclipse. One of the most memorable astronomical events of our lifetimes is about to take place as a total solar eclipse dazzles viewers across the United States. The big show will occur along a narrow path of totality less than 70 miles wide stretching from Salem, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina.

You can still see views of the eclipse safely in Westport, where we will observe a 70% partial solar eclipse.

Everyone is invited to visit the observatory where they will have solar telescopes and solar glasses available for safely viewing the eclipse (if the sky is clear).

The eclipse runs from 1:24-4 p.m., with the maximum visibility at 2:45 p.m.

Remember to never look at the sun, even during a partial eclipse, without a proper solar filter. Viewing the sun is a potentially hazardous activity. Use the Society’s equipment at your own risk and you assume all liability for your own safety. Do not touch any telescope at any time. Westport Astronomical Society is not responsible for any harm or injury.

Parking is closed at the observatory except for emergency vehicles, the media, and handicapped vehicles. Parking is allowed in the lot below the observatory at the Westport Weston Health District and on Bayberry Lane. Just walk up the hill to the observatory. Do not block traffic on Bayberry.

The event is free and open to the public.