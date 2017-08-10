Bruce Museum Seaside Center events Sept. 3 and 4

First Sunday Bird Walk at Greenwich Point Sunday, Sept. 3, 9-11 a.m. Bring binoculars and meet near southern concession stand. Free. Please let the front gate staff know that you are coming for this event.

No reservations required.

Information: [email protected]

Fred Elser First Sunday Science Series at the Seaside Center features vermicomposting Sunday, Sept. 3, 1:30-4 p.m. Greenwich Conservation Commission and Greenwich Community Gardens will introduce participants to composting with earthworms.

Hands-on activities and demonstrations on how to set up a worm bin, which helps turn kitchen scraps into a valuable soil amendment. Learn about earthworm biology and habitat care. Activities for the entire family. Free vermicompost bins available while supplies last. One per family.

Free admission, please let the front gate staff know that you are coming for this event. No reservations required. Held at the Floren Family Environmental Center at Innis Arden Cottage, Greenwich Point Park, Old Greenwich.

For more information, contact Seaside Center Manager Cynthia Ehlinger at [email protected]

Seaside Center Film: Chasing Coral will be screened Monday, Sept. 4, 3-5 p.m. For the closing day of the Bruce Museum Seaside Center season at Greenwich Point Park, the staff will present the award-winning documentary Chasing Coral, an ocean adventure film. This film offers a breathtakingly beautiful look at some of the Earth’s most incredible natural wonders while offering a sober warning about their uncertain future. It reveals the story of a team of photographers, scientists and other experts who discover and try to capture one of the world’s largest coral bleaching events.

The production took 3.5 years to make and features over 500 hours of underwater footage with submissions from over 30 countries. The film is about 90 minutes long and will be followed by a brief discussion led by Seaside Center naturalist Jennifer Imm.

No reservations required, but seating is limited. Free with Park admission. Beach cards and parking passes are required for Park admission.

For information, call 203-637-3515.