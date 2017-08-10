The Center welcomes new executive director

The Center for Sexual Assault Crisis Counseling and Education (The Center) welcomes a new Executive Director, Quentin Ball, to lead the organization.

“I am thrilled to take over from Ivonne Zucco, under whose leadership The Center was recently awarded the Impact Fairfield County grant,” said Quentin. This grant, coupled with a robust counseling program and a far-reaching preventative education program, positions The Center for a successful 2017-18 fiscal year.”

Quentin most recently was the chief strategy officer at New Beginnings Family Academy in Bridgeport. Prior to this role, Quentin had almost 15 years experience working in pharmaceutical marketing, doing strategic planning, multi-media marketing, and management.

Quentin will lead the organization through two upcoming special events — the SoNo 5k and Half Marathon in October and the Gingerbread Houses & Cocktails for a Cause in December. Quentin also looks forward to bringing an increased level of performance management to outcomes-based programming.

Quentin is passionate about the organization’s mission, having supported friends and family members through incidences of sexual assault throughout her life. In college, Quentin sat on the review board for sexual assaults, and helped set policies to protect the rights of victims.

Serving Lower Fairfield County since 1979, The Center for Sexual Assault Crisis Counseling and Education provides free, 24-hour confidential help to women, men and children who have experienced sexual violence. Additionally, it provides age-appropriate prevention education for children ages 4-18, college students, and the community at large. The Center supports the eight towns in Lower Fairfield County: Darien, Greenwich, New Canaan, Norwalk, Stamford, Weston, Westport, and Wilton. Last year The Center provided crisis counseling to 569 people and prevention education to over 19,000 children and adults. For more information, call The Center at 203-348-9346 or visit thecenter-ct.org.