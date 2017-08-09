CT’s Beardsley Zoo receives $30,000 grant

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo has received a $30,000 grant from Fairfield County’s Community Foundation, including a $15,000 award from the foundation’s Fund for Women and Girls. The funds will be used to support the Zoo’s teen program, Conservation Discovery Corps (CDC). The yearlong program is designed to allow high school students to work side by side with field biologists, study the role of zoos in conservation, and help educate Zoo visitors. As part of the CDC’s outreach, the Zoo will work to recruit and retain students from underserved populations, especially young women.

Fairfield County’s Community Foundation promotes philanthropy as a means to create change in Fairfield County, focusing on innovative and collaborative solutions to critical issues impacting the community. Individuals, families, corporations and organizations can establish charitable funds or contribute to existing funds. The Community Foundation is in compliance with the Council on Foundations’ national standards, and has awarded $180 million in grants to nonprofits in Fairfield County and beyond. For more information, visit fccfoundation.org.

The Zoo is grateful to its many members, supporters, and corporate partners that help to educate, delight, and bring animal welfare and conservation to the state of Connecticut. In particular, the Zoo wishes to thank The Fairfield County Community Foundation for its generous support.

“Grants like this from Fairfield County’s Community Foundation allows Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo to continue our important work of conservation, education, and entertainment for our guests in Fairfield County, in the state of Connecticut, and in the surrounding regions. As Connecticut’s only zoo, we have the opportunity and responsibility to educate the public about our many endangered animals, the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan, and our commitment to animal welfare,” said Gregg Dancho, zoo director.

For more information about the Zoo, visit beardsleyzoo.org.