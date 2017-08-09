Friends of Greenwich Point concert features singer-songwriter, Abby Payne

Singer-songwriter, Abby Payne will perform in concert on Sunday, Aug. 13, at 5:30 p.m., at the Seaside Garden, Greenwich Point.

Like one of her biggest creative influences (Bjork), Abby Payne seems to make her own little world with every song, every album, and every music video.

Payne grew up in a musical family on a dairy farm in upstate New York. She studied jazz singing at SUNY Purchase College, where she also began performing her original music (her very first performance of an original song was at a Women Out Loud event), and working with a band comprised of rock and jazz musicians. Her background, education, and experiences have informed her musical perspective: rural and cosmopolitan, country and jazz, pop and rock, Patsy Cline meets Billy Holiday, Tori Amos meets Adele.

Payne plays regular live shows in venues around New York City, including Rockwood Music Hall, Caffe Vivaldi, and the Living Room.

Bring chairs or blanket and refreshments, and don’t forget beach passes. Nonresidents visit friendsofgreenwichpoint.org for Greenwich Point entry and vehicle pass information.

The show will go on rain or shine. In the event of rain, the concert location will be emailed to our distribution list Sunday morning.